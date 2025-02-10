kiwifidget

On a wall, about 0.5m from the floor, is a double power socket.
I would like to install another power socket, but on the other side of the wall.
Would it have to be directly opposite the existing socket, or could it be higher up the wall?
A bit higher/lower is pretty easy for a Sparky. If there is wall framing to drill through this adds extra complexity and can mean an extra hole in the wall is required and therefore needs to be patched and painted after.
Source: Was formerly a Sparky's labourer a loooooong time ago.
If there's no framing in the way it's easy.
If the cable comes straight down the wall to the socket, then it's pretty easy: cut a hole in the gib, pull the cable up a bit into the new socket. If there's enough slack you may be able to do just that; if there isn't enough slack then use the too-short old piece of cable to pull another two meters of new cable through.
If there's no existing hole to pull through it's a pain. If the new socket is immediately above the horizontal framing, you can probably drill through from the hole the socket will cover. If not, either a patch will be needed, or it's Fun With Flexible Drill Bits.
OK, so 2m up the wall from the existing socket could be a problem?
Nothing is a "problem", but some situations may require more repairs to the gib.
Is there ceiling access above it? If so, 'easy'. Drill down through the top plate.
If the cable runs up the wall, you can still cut a hole, reach in, pull the cable out.
There is plenty of easy peasy stand up and do star-jumps access above.
Does your existing circuit have RCD protection? If not any additional sockets will require an upgrade.
True, although that can legally be done by fitting an RCD socket on the new socket.
There are RCD thingies in the switchboard.
I believe they protect the whole house.
Thanks for the info.
Just wanting to check I wasnt wishing for something impossible and potentially wasting a sparky's time to look into it.
Is there an accessible basement? If so run the cable down from the existing point, underneath the floor and along and up to the new one. Or if an accessible attic go up there.
If you have to make a hole in the gib and you have a skirting board, pull the skirting board, then cut along the gib at the floor to run the cable across, then put the gib back and cover up the mess with the skirting board.
nope, it has to be at the point at which the new wiring starts.
I would argue that 2.6.3.4 "Socket-outlets that are added to an existing circuit shall be protected by an RCD" implies that it is only the new socket outlet that needs to be protected, not the new cable. 2.6.3.2 has an exception where the provisions of 2.6.3.4 applies. It is a grey area. An RCD on the previous socket would certainly be compliant.
It's all moot, as OP has RCDs in the board.
We had a socket installed into a basement under a house recently.
The board was too small for an RCD to be installed.
The electrician replaced the socket in the kitchen for an RCD socket and was able to daisy chain off that to the new socket as a way to make it compliant.
For OP,
If the new socket is on the opposite side of the wall and wiring goes through the attic then it is very easy.
The electrician will tie a short pull wire on to the existing cable that comes down from the attic at the existing socket.
They will then cut into the wall on the opposite side, and then pull the existing cable, and the new length attached to it, up the wall.
Over the hole they will mount the new socket.
The existing socket will be daisy chained off the new socket.
Ray Taylor
