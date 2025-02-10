Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kiwifidget

#318669 10-Feb-2025 11:08
On a wall, about 0.5m from the floor, is a double power socket. 

 

I would like to install another power socket, but on the other side of the wall.

 

Would it have to be directly opposite the existing socket, or could it be higher up the wall?




Dynamic
  #3341000 10-Feb-2025 11:10
A bit higher/lower is pretty easy for a Sparky.  If there is wall framing to drill through this adds extra complexity and can mean an extra hole in the wall is required and therefore needs to be patched and painted after.

 

Source:  Was formerly a Sparky's labourer a loooooong time ago.




SomeoneSomewhere
  #3341004 10-Feb-2025 11:18
If there's no framing in the way it's easy.

 

 

 

If the cable comes straight down the wall to the socket, then it's pretty easy: cut a hole in the gib, pull the cable up a bit into the new socket. If there's enough slack you may be able to do just that; if there isn't enough slack then use the too-short old piece of cable to pull another two meters of new cable through. 

 

 

 

If there's no existing hole to pull through it's a pain. If the new socket is immediately above the horizontal framing, you can probably drill through from the hole the socket will cover. If not, either a patch will be needed, or it's Fun With Flexible Drill Bits.

kiwifidget

  #3341069 10-Feb-2025 12:28
OK, so 2m up the wall from the existing socket could be a problem?




mkissin
  #3341070 10-Feb-2025 12:31
Nothing is a "problem", but some situations may require more repairs to the gib.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3341071 10-Feb-2025 12:32
Is there ceiling access above it? If so, 'easy'. Drill down through the top plate. 

 

 

 

If the cable runs up the wall, you can still cut a hole, reach in, pull the cable out.

kiwifidget

  #3341088 10-Feb-2025 13:58
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Is there ceiling access above it? If so, 'easy'. Drill down through the top plate. 

 

If the cable runs up the wall, you can still cut a hole, reach in, pull the cable out.

 

 

There is plenty of easy peasy stand up and do star-jumps access above.




Bung
  #3341105 10-Feb-2025 15:01
Does your existing circuit have RCD protection? If not any additional sockets will require an upgrade.

 
 
 
 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3341107 10-Feb-2025 15:03
True, although that can legally be done by fitting an RCD socket on the new socket. 

kiwifidget

  #3341128 10-Feb-2025 16:12
Bung:

 

Does your existing circuit have RCD protection? If not any additional sockets will require an upgrade.

 

 

There are RCD thingies in the switchboard.

 

I believe they protect the whole house.




kiwifidget

  #3341189 10-Feb-2025 16:43
Thanks for the info.

 

Just wanting to check I wasnt wishing for something impossible and potentially wasting a sparky's time to look into it.




johno1234
  #3341205 10-Feb-2025 17:51
Is there an accessible basement? If so run the cable down from the existing point, underneath the floor and along and up to the new one. Or if an accessible attic go up there.

 

If you have to make a hole in the gib and you have a skirting board, pull the skirting board, then cut along the gib at the floor to run the cable across, then put the gib back and cover up the mess with the skirting board.

 

 

gregmcc
  #3341207 10-Feb-2025 17:59
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

True, although that can legally be done by fitting an RCD socket on the new socket. 

 

 

nope, it has to be at the point at which the new wiring starts.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3341332 10-Feb-2025 21:27
I would argue that 2.6.3.4 "Socket-outlets that are added to an existing circuit shall be protected by an RCD" implies that it is only the new socket outlet that needs to be protected, not the new cable. 2.6.3.2 has an exception where the provisions of 2.6.3.4 applies. It is a grey area. An RCD on the previous socket would certainly be compliant.

 

 

 

It's all moot, as OP has RCDs in the board. 

raytaylor
  #3344774 20-Feb-2025 06:52
We had a socket installed into a basement under a house recently.  
The board was too small for an RCD to be installed. 

 

The electrician replaced the socket in the kitchen for an RCD socket and was able to daisy chain off that to the new socket as a way to make it compliant.    

 


For OP, 
If the new socket is on the opposite side of the wall and wiring goes through the attic then it is very easy. 
The electrician will tie a short pull wire on to the existing cable that comes down from the attic at the existing socket. 
They will then cut into the wall on the opposite side, and then pull the existing cable, and the new length attached to it, up the wall.
Over the hole they will mount the new socket. 
The existing socket will be daisy chained off the new socket. 




