I need to cut a hole in a 35mm thick timber laundry bench top to fit a sink.

The sink will do overmount or undermount.

I'll really like to do an undermount, but I'm not confidant I'd do a great job on the rounded corners and they will be very visible.

I was thinking that if I could find a company who does laser cutting, I could sketch up a template and get one cut out of MDF and use a router to cut the hole. The template being the size of the needed hole + the radius of my router base.

Anyone done this before? Any better ways to approach this?

Thanks

Dave