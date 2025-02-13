Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSmart Meter suddenly no longer smart.
BlackrazorNZ

41 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#318703 13-Feb-2025 09:26
Send private message

Hi there,

 

We recently built a new home in a valley in Nelson, move in in July 2024. The cellphone reception is not 'great' but I do consistently get 2 bars of 4G at least.

 

Our power smart meter was working completely fine until 10pm one night late in November last year, which is the last time Contact (our power provider) are showing a smart reading. There has much to-and-fro with them, which resulted in a technician from the meter company (Wells?) coming and installing a new communications module and relocating the unit slightly. He indicated that as measured via his testing device, the signal at the unit was a bit weak but still completely usable.

 

Subsequently we've seen no return of smart meter readings at the Contact end and they've just emailed to advise that 'all options have been exhausted' and that we will need to rely on manual readings moving forward.

 

Any ideas what my options are here? Relevant facts:

 

  • The unit worked completely fine for 5 months, so unless the cellphone signal has decided to arbitrarily fall off a cliff (which isn't reflected in my own experience with other mobile devices), it seems odd it would just suddenly 'stop'.
  • The meter technician indicated the signal strength was perfectly servicable.
  • The smart meter is housed inside the garage and we are not at home during the day, so manual readings (even infrequent) supplemented with our own manual reading submissions via the web portal is going to be a giant pain in the butt.
  • Our neighbours are not having the same issue.

Any suggestions on 'where to from here'?

 

Thanks,

 

Daniel

Create new topic
Dynamic
3875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342334 13-Feb-2025 09:54
Send private message

While I have zero experience with smart meter issues, I would be inclined to go back to them politely but firmly laying out your observations above and asking them to take a deeper look at the issue.

 

If there is usable signal, the meter may not be sending the readings or the readings may be getting stuck due to a misconfiguration or glitch in the system that receives them.  I'm guessing that there is a metering company that receives the readings and passes them to the retailer (or at least a company that manages the meters and tell the meter which retailer to send it's reading to) so that is two possible systems that could be misconfigured.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



SteveXNZ
60 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3342338 13-Feb-2025 10:09
Send private message

It sounds like a configuration, connection or component failure.  Get the metering company tech back in and tell them to sort it out.  Don't take No for an answer.  It worked before and can do so again.  You really do want smart metering so you can understand your home's energy demand in half-hour periods so you can optimise your use to suit your tariff structure.

 

I live rurally with an internal meter (Atlas EDMI Mk10D) within my metal switchboard.  In my case the metering tech experimented with an internal aerial before installing an external (to the switchboard) aerial which snakes up the wall, but still internal to the garage.  This resolved all problems.  If your meter has an aerial capability get the tech to ensure it is connected and configured properly.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright