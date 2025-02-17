Kia ora! We're in the process of getting solar. I've received a couple of quotes with some conflicting information, so trying to make sense of it all.

We're rural, work from home with 2 EVs and electric hot water/cooking/heating, so our power requirements are quite high but we're also able to load shift quite well. We're looking at getting a 12 - 14 kW system installed.

We are on 3 phase power, currently set up as 2 phase for the house with the final phase going to the (controlled) hot water.

One of the quotes is for a system with micro-inverters. I think the idea is that the loads would be distributed as evenly as possible across the 2 or 3 phases. However, with the lack of net metering in NZ I think with a system like this avoiding a scenario where you're importing on 1 phase whilst exporting on another seems hard/impossible? And if you add a battery you're somewhat limited in options too? So I think I'm disregarding that option, unless someone here gives me convincing reasons to reconsider ;)

So our best option would be to go for a system with decent panels, and a hybrid 3 phase inverter. If I understand it correctly, a good 3 phase inverter can spread any "unbalanced load" across the 3 phases. Does that eliminate this issue? Would it be smart enough to move excess load from one phase onto another that may need it? The sales people have told me "yes", but then I came across this post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=311834 and it appears that in this case the inverter didn't perform as had been promised. I don't want to spend 10s of ks if the system can't provide the financial benefits we'd expect it to....



Amongst the options I've been offered are the DEYE 10kW All-in-One Hybrid Three Phase Inverter, FRONIUS Symo 12kW GEN24 SC Three Phase Hybrid inverter, or the Sigen Energy Controller 10kW Three Phase. Would all of these do the job I'd want it to do for a 3 phase home? And when adding a battery, would all 3 phases be able to "tap" into the battery, or would you pick 1 phase for this (which would then also be the only one that would work during a powercut?).

Many thanks for reading this far, I'd really appreciate any input.