I've got a 6.6kw Huawei solar install and I am very happy with it. I can add a battery but of course, only a Huawei branded one. I haven't checked very recently - but last time I did check the pricing was way higher than offgrid targetted low voltage battery systems.

Do I have any options for adding a home battery that's completely separate from the Huawei install that would use the generic 50v LIFePo4 battery packs that cone in 4U(ish) rack packs? I'd be way happier spending the same money for more capacity... Based on my last 2 years of recorded use patterns, I would think 15-18Kwh would take a very sizable chunk of usage away from the grid over summer and probably still take 30% away in winter.

Obviously I''d like something that could be programmed to charge up at certain times of the day (that would allow a 100% elimination of paying anything but offpeak rates).

Is there an off the shelf solution for this use case?

Cheers - N