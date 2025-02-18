Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdding a home battery to grid tied home avoiding proprietary solutions?
Talkiet

4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318761 18-Feb-2025 16:10
Send private message

I've got a 6.6kw Huawei solar install and I am very happy with it. I can add a battery but of course, only a Huawei branded one. I haven't checked very recently - but last time I did check the pricing was way higher than offgrid targetted low voltage battery systems.

 

Do I have any options for adding a home battery that's completely separate from the Huawei install that would use the generic 50v LIFePo4 battery packs that cone in 4U(ish) rack packs? I'd be way happier spending the same money for more capacity... Based on my last 2 years of recorded use patterns, I would think 15-18Kwh would take a very sizable chunk of usage away from the grid over summer and probably still take 30% away in winter.

 

Obviously I''d like something that could be programmed to charge up at certain times of the day (that would allow a 100% elimination of paying anything but offpeak rates).

 

Is there an off the shelf solution for this use case?

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

Create new topic

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344312 18-Feb-2025 17:39
Send private message

I don't have specific knowledge in the Huawei case but it sounds unlikely, all solar battery packs have significant amounts of intelligence in them to interact with the PV controller, which is why each PV system comes with a list of batteries that'll work with it.  Unless there's some open protocol spoken by both sides like the SunSomething one in Europe they won't be able to interact.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Talkiet

4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3344321 18-Feb-2025 18:10
Send private message

I know it won't work with the Huawei inverter. I was meaning completely separate and in addition to the Huawei inverter.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

eonsim
387 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3344407 18-Feb-2025 22:05
Send private message

You would need to buy a second inverter that can manage batteries and ideally talk in some way to the Huawei inverter to track what's happening. If you want the system to run when the power is down you would also need to buy gateway as well (to disconnect from the grid when power is down). What you are describing it pretty much an AC coupled battery such as the Tesla powerwall.

 

The cost of the second inverter may well wipe out any savings from the cheaper batteries.

 

Victron may have suitable gear if they're usable in NZ.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright