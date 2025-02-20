Cherios: I live in Auckland, around Alfriston. Main reason with going for the lossnay is I have an existing ~15 year old pp Hrv setup. House is on a concrete slab, has wall insulation and the previous owner previously redone the roof insulation. I also have 2 heat pumps, 1 in the lounge and master. Liked the idea of built in fresh air bypass, possible savings and non roof space air. To replace it with another good pp system+ fresh air bypass would be more expensive, just the smart vent pp by itself is pretty close to the lossnay. So the lossnay balanced system was more attractive. You raised a good point of it sucking air back down the bathroom fan. Now that I think about it, If going Option A I would probably need to add/have a damper for the bathroom extractors which I think they all have, makes no sense to me to re do it just to add a damper on top just for the extra lossnay return, might aswell take the extractors out at this point and go option B. So I think the best course of action would be option C, save a few bucks for now and when the extractors die, repurpose the duct to the lossnay.

that shows just how overpriced the pp systems are, tho there is cheaper ones. also the balanced systems do not come with good filter setups. you need a prefilter for them. the balanced systems filters are just to keep the core clean, not filter the air. they are way to small for decent air filtering. get a decent filter box and decent filter. check out recent thread on that. sales people like to leave the need for extra filter out to make it look cheap.

the problem with doing C is your have the cost of installing the exhaust which won't be used when you change it to the bath room (plus need to be sealed off). i would go straight to B. if your bath fan has its own switch, then that can be used as a boost button for the lossnay. just not sure how they wire it on those.

i see Panasonic now have their one here. might be worth checking out. unfortunately i have no details on what models they have here. there is a few other brands around to.

being in auckland, i would keep your ventilation rates down. start with 0.35ach. thats because the ventilation system will bring in a ton of moisture as well.