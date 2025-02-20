Need some advice, hopefully there's some HVAC experts hanging around.
Early 2000s brick and tile single level, single glaze windows, 160sqm floor area.
I am going to install an a balanced ventilation system ( looking at lossnay vl350), but I have a dedicated extractor in my bathroom already.
I have a few options:
A - keep the existing extractor as is and install another return duct for the lossnay, resulting in 2 extractors in the bathroom. Installer says if going this route I should ideally leave the existing dedicated extractor off, but gives me the opportunity to turn it on when it's not sufficient in getting rid of steam in long showers etc. / lossnay is not running.
B - take out the existing bathroom extractor and repurpose the duct for the lossnay. More expensive, probably with this option need to change the switch and remove/isolate existing wiring.
C - No return duct to the lossnay from bathroom keep as is. But higher electricty consumption as two separate systems running.
Leaning towards A, but if I duct it into the lossnay and its not sufficient, I will then have to run the dedicated extractor, there's a chance the systems will starve each other.