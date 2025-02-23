I’m experiencing outdoor coil freezing issues in heating mode with two different Mitsubishi PUZ-ZM outdoor units, and I wanted to see if anyone else has come across this problem.

First Issue – PUZ-ZM71 Freezing Up

7 months ago, I had a Mitsubishi PUZ-ZM71 installed with a PEAD-M71 indoor unit. From the start, the system kept freezing up in heating mode, even when outdoor temperatures were well above freezing (10-15°C).

One thing I noticed early on was that the outdoor fan speed was very low—only 200 RPM unless the outdoor temperature dropped below 10°C. This meant that in mild conditions, the fan wasn’t moving enough air over the coil, allowing it to drop below freezing and ice up.

I also found that pouring cold water over the outdoor temperature probe would trick the system into thinking it was colder outside, which made the fan ramp up and quickly remove any ice forming on the coil. However, once the probe warmed up again, the fan slowed back down, and ice would start building up on the coil again. This confirmed that the system was controlling fan speed purely based on outdoor air temperature rather than actual heating demand or coil temperature.

After extensive troubleshooting, the entire system was replaced, including:

• Outdoor unit (PUZ-ZM71)

• Indoor unit (PEAD-M71)

• Copper lineset

• Control panel and wiring

• Refrigerant charge (checked twice)

Despite all this, the exact same issue persisted—the system would freeze up in heating mode and enter defrost even in mild outdoor temperatures.

Mitsubishi tested the unit in their own workshop and confirmed that there was an issue, but they never specified the exact cause. They eventually replaced the PUZ-ZM71 with a PUZ-M100, and that completely resolved the issue. One major difference was that the M100’s outdoor fan runs at 450 RPM when needed, preventing freezing and allowing proper operation.

New Issue – PUZ-ZM140 Freezing Up

At the same time Mitsubishi replaced the ZM71 with an M100, I also installed a PUZ-ZM140 (twin-fan unit) with a PEAD-M140 for my living room.

Out of curiosity, I ran some tests on this unit today at 15°C outdoor temperature, and it’s freezing up just like the ZM71 did.

Here’s what I observed:

• At 9°C outdoor temp, the fans run at a higher speed.

• At 13-15°C outdoor temp, the fans slow to 240 RPM, and the coil eventually drops below freezing, leading to ice buildup and defrost activation.

• The PUZ-M100 does not have this issue—it ramps its fan properly and does not freeze.

It seems like the PUZ-ZM series may have a fan control logic issue, where fan speed is based purely on outdoor air temperature rather than system demand or coil temperature. This means that when the outdoor temperature is mild, the fan does not ramp up even when the coil is dropping below 0°C, causing unnecessary freezing.

In contrast, the PUZ-M100 properly adjusts fan speed based on demand, preventing freezing.

Has anyone else had freezing issues with a PUZ-ZM series heat pump in heating mode?

Its so frustrating as ive wasted so much time on this already.

Cheers.