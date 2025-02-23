Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HRV keeps cutting out - control panel flashes and beeps
andrews05

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318813 23-Feb-2025 18:25
Send private message

Typically once a day, in the late afternoon, my HRV has a bit of trouble. The control panel goes blank, flashing white every second or so, and sometimes beeping as well. It seems like it's trying to boot up but failing, as if there's not quite enough power or something, so it dies and then tries again. I try disconnecting and reconnecting the control panel from the wall but it doesn't help at first. I have to wait a couple of hours or so, and then reconnect it before it comes right again.

 

It kinda seems like a power issue. I've tried measuring the voltage coming from the cable and it shows 5V, so not sure what the issue is. The battery also seems good, though I guess that's only used for retaining the time?

 

Any advice would be appreciated. I really don't want to have to contact HRV. I'd be happy to replace the controller if I could be sure that would fix it.

 

 

 

[edit] It's a touchscreen, single fan system (plastic box), maybe 9 or 10 years old.

Goosey
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3346191 24-Feb-2025 06:06
Send private message

Hmmm

 

have you tried resetting?
cant remember if that function is in the advanced menu or the secret menu

 

secret menus can be found by holding down some button I can’t quite recall right now however once in there, you need to know what the codes mean.

 

 

 

edit: what is the filter life indicator % ?  Maybe reset that also?

 

 

 
 
 
 


andrews05

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346210 24-Feb-2025 08:09
Send private message

Yeah, I've done a factory reset, including the filter life, but it didn't help.

dfnt
1504 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346216 24-Feb-2025 08:52
Send private message

Mine did the same thing. It would happen once in awhile then progressively got worse to the point I just turned it off altogether and have never used it since. 

 

I suspect either the controller is faulty or the unit is, and I’m sure HRV would love to come upsell rather than fix it



nitro
636 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3346217 24-Feb-2025 08:53
Send private message

no error codes?

 

maybe try to reset the whole unit by unplugging power completely - the one from the control box to the 240VAC power outlet they would have installed in the ceiling cavity. Or flick the breaker that feeds that outlet.

 

there's a good chance that disconnecting the control panel is not resetting anything, if the mainboard (in the box by the fan unit) retains power all the time.

 

 

andrews05

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346222 24-Feb-2025 09:02
Send private message

dfnt:

 

Mine did the same thing. It would happen once in awhile then progressively got worse to the point I just turned it off altogether and have never used it since. 

 

I suspect either the controller is faulty or the unit is, and I’m sure HRV would love to come upsell rather than fix it

 

 

I do suspect it's getting worse for me too. The problem is I'm trying to sell my house, and a faulty HRV doesn't look good 😂

 

 

 

nitro:

 

no error codes?

 

maybe try to reset the whole unit by unplugging power completely - the one from the control box to the 240VAC power outlet they would have installed in the ceiling cavity. there's a good chance that disconnecting the control panel is not resetting anything, if the mainboard (in the box by the fan unit) retains power all the time.

 

 

No error codes. I have done full resets both by switching off power in the roof and by flipping the fuse at the power board. I even took apart the box in the roof to blow the dust out of it and check for anything obviously wrong but couldn't find anything.

 

 

 

Just to add as I forgot to mention this earlier: This started happening after our ceiling insulation was upgraded. I don't think it's likely the installers damaged the unit somehow but the only other difference this would make is increasing the roof temp. Perhaps it can't handle the heat?

Handsomedan
7180 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3346241 24-Feb-2025 09:40
Send private message

How hot is it getting in the roof cavity? Has it overwhelmed the unit up there somehow? 

We've had a single fan unit for about 20 years and they always try to upsell us when they come to service it, but we've held firm. 
I'd say we're close to the unit's end of life, but we won;t replace it when it dies - we'll just switch it off. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

andrews05

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346317 24-Feb-2025 12:58
Send private message

It's just been playing up now and when I got it going again it shows 52 in the roof. Nothing too crazy.



Goosey
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3348200 26-Feb-2025 21:05
Send private message

I’d be checking the cables.

 

You say there was work going on, so potentially a cable has been pulled or bent or a pin in a connector has been damaged.

 

 

 

 

andrews05

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3348396 27-Feb-2025 16:37
Send private message

Yeah, that's a good thought, I was starting to suspect the cable could be playing up. I'll try fiddling with it this weekend.

andrews05

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3348963 1-Mar-2025 14:04
Send private message

I've replaced the cable. I'll report back and let you know how it goes :)

andrews05

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3350754 6-Mar-2025 16:34
Send private message

5 days and no issues, I'm calling this a success!

 

Thanks heaps everyone, this has been causing me grief for a few months now.

