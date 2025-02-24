Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does anyone in Auckland have a home metalwork workshop?
SATTV

1627 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#318827 24-Feb-2025 20:29
We have been given an electric wheelchair and the joystick / controller is not locked in place like it should be.

 

I have tried a few things and improved it but I really need to make something more sturdy.

 

I have ordered some aluminium rod for this task.

 

Does anyone in Auckland have a lathe, drill press and big ask I know a milling machine.

 

Basically on one end, a 50mm flat with a 6mm hole 25mm in from the end, the other end is two flats at 50mm flats and a 6mm hole 25mm in from the end.

 

I could use a file or sander to make the flats but a milling machine will make it look made rather than home made :-)

 

I am in Blockhouse Bay but am willing to travel.

 

Cheers

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

pdh

pdh
296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3346475 24-Feb-2025 23:44
You might try the Mens' Shed in Silverdale - a non-profit for retired guys.

 

They did some very odd-ball lathe work for me - and I gave them 300$. 

 

It was well done, well worth it and I felt the money would benefit the group.

 

I had to laugh - after they did a sample for me, they basically tore down the lathe and rebuilt it. The old boy (younger than me) said my job gave him the excuse he'd been looking for, to bring the lathe back to what it was capable of... After it was up to snuff, he then did the other 20 parts I needed.

 
 
 
 

SATTV

1627 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3346484 25-Feb-2025 07:08
Thanks,

 

I was going to try my local men’s shed but I don’t think they do much metal work they are very wood focused.

 

john




I know enough to be dangerous

k1w1k1d
1479 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346519 25-Feb-2025 09:17
The Menz Shed I go to is very wood based (no sparks allowed in lease) but there are retired engineers who have lathes etc at home to do metal work. 



darthkram
59 posts

Master Geek


  #3346650 25-Feb-2025 14:50
If all else fails once I'm back in my house in a few weeks (renovations) I might be able to help, I am Christchurch based though so would you would probably have to draw up a diagram of what you want!

 

Have a large bench lathe and a small milling machine but this sounds within their capabilities.

Reanalyse
379 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3346652 25-Feb-2025 14:52
Mens Shed in St Lukes has a metalworking area, with lathes etc.

SATTV

1627 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3346714 25-Feb-2025 15:20
Reanalyse:

 

Mens Shed in St Lukes has a metalworking area, with lathes etc.

 

That will be Gribblehurst compunity hub, I was involved in setting that up but they had zero interest in metal working or letting members have a key so they could work on their projects when they needed rather than a couple of days during week or saturday morning.

 

I will call in and see them on sunday as their site says Sunday.

 

J




I know enough to be dangerous

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348088 26-Feb-2025 16:10
You could also try the Men's Shed North Shore, they advertise an engineering workshop.

