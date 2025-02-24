We have been given an electric wheelchair and the joystick / controller is not locked in place like it should be.

I have tried a few things and improved it but I really need to make something more sturdy.

I have ordered some aluminium rod for this task.

Does anyone in Auckland have a lathe, drill press and big ask I know a milling machine.

Basically on one end, a 50mm flat with a 6mm hole 25mm in from the end, the other end is two flats at 50mm flats and a 6mm hole 25mm in from the end.

I could use a file or sander to make the flats but a milling machine will make it look made rather than home made :-)

I am in Blockhouse Bay but am willing to travel.

Cheers

John