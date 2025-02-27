I'm in the final stages of settling on a solar installation quote. One of the installers has advised us to go with a 10kW inverter (with 12kW pv) so we can get the best export rates.
We are high users of power (everything electric including water, heating, car) but work/study from home so planning to shift load as much as possible. Still, there'll be a decent amount of export especially in summer, and more credits to cover winter wouldn't be a bad thing, until we get a battery in a few years...
Another installer (and my preferred quote) has advised us to go for a larger, 12kW, inverter (with 13.5kW pv) because we are on 3 phase power, and he feels that a smaller inverter will be too limiting in what we will have available per phase especially with high start up power pullers such as the water pump. I can totally see his point as well, especially since the inverter size is the "bottleneck" of any installation.
Any experiences with 3 phase/size inverter/loads tripping? I'll gladly hear them!