Sorry I’m a bit late to this conversation, but happy to share my experiences.

I have an AlphaESS Smile T10-HV 3-phase 10kW inverter fed by 16kW of panels on two MPPT strings. Battery storage is 2 x8kWh 3-phase units. I have an all-electric house with water pumps, heat pumps, spa pool and a 7kW EVSE, so the per-phase loads can be substantial. I’ve never had any issues with high start-up currents for any of the pumps. Transients seem to be easily handled by the inverter.

Everything works as designed, and I endorse a previous comment about it being essential that your inverter has an “unbalanced power” mode so you can minimise your grid draw while simultaneously exporting.

But if I had the choice to select or upgrade to a 12kW inverter, I’d take it, and it’s all to do with batteries. You say you’ll “get a battery in a few years” – so it’s on your plan. My only caution there is to get some assurance from your installer that future batteries will be compatible with your inverter.

But here’s the reasoning for when batteries are on the cards.

As you work with your sparky to balance your loads over the phases you’ll find that 4kW is just a little easier than 3.3kW. This is particularly relevant for the select few backup circuits which remain energised on grid outage, but they’re actually fed from the inverter and not the grid to get the transition time to under 20msec, so are continually subject to the per-phase power limit. Naturally you’ll want your fridges on backup, but that presented a problem for me. On the same circuit as a fridge was the toaster, jug and coffee machine… That caused a soft trip on that circuit which took a few minutes to recover, so reluctantly that circuit is back on the grid side.

The other consideration is the rate at which your inverter can charge the batteries. I’m on Electric Kiwi’s Movemaster plan which gives me a free Hour of Power. Needless to say, everything’s switched on over that period, and I can pump 10kWh into the batteries for free at 6am to get me through the morning peak. But 12kWh would be better.

Whichever way you go, monitoring and management of your inverter and grid power flows per phase and in real time is essential. Most have some sort of cloud system accessible by a web or mobile interface, but you’ll likely find it very limiting, and useless if the backend servers or network are down. Best option is a local Modbus interface accessed by a Home Assistant integration or similar.

All the best for your selection and implementation. Once you go solar and select a retailer with variable tariffs you become much more attuned to your consumption and export, and will seek to optimise accordingly.