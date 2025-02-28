Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYLooking to purchase a tool to cut this type of tie
alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318874 28-Feb-2025 12:46
Below is an example of the sort of ties I wish to remove. I put the ties on, many years ago, but cannot remember how I did it I must have used some tool to twist the wire. Either way they are virtually impossible to remove without them being cut off. I have other bits of wire (similar or thicker wire) I would like to trim as well. What sort of tool would easily cut the wire. Looking for something at Mitre 10 or Bunnings, but don't know what an appropriate tool would be called. Found some tools, but not sure they would be up to the job.

 

 

 




Handsomedan
7183 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3348697 28-Feb-2025 12:50
Would this be heavy duty enough for you? https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/channellock-fencing-tool-263mm-blue/p/253621

 

 




MikeFly
130 posts

Master Geek


  #3348704 28-Feb-2025 12:59
This will do it no worries, $20

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/craftright-450mm-bolt-cutter_p0490023

 

 

 

Where are you? I have a bunch of bolt cutters, happy to lend.

mdf

mdf
3494 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3348706 28-Feb-2025 13:03
At the risk of asking a silly question, is there a reason wire cutters won't work? The heavy duty ones have a mechanical advantage: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/trojan-200mm-bolt-cutter_p0199878 (appreciate that listing says bolt cutter, but it would have to be a pretty small bolt).

 

Those are rebar ties so I am guessing tied to something? Can you get a cutting tool in between the something and the tie? Is there a risk of marking the something?

 

 



Handsomedan
7183 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3348709 28-Feb-2025 13:32
mdf:

 

At the risk of asking a silly question, is there a reason wire cutters won't work? The heavy duty ones have a mechanical advantage: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/trojan-200mm-bolt-cutter_p0199878 (appreciate that listing says bolt cutter, but it would have to be a pretty small bolt).

 

Those are rebar ties so I am guessing tied to something? Can you get a cutting tool in between the something and the tie? Is there a risk of marking the something?

 

 

 


I have exactly that tool and I wouldn't be able to cut a bolt with them, but I do use them as a bike maintenance tool, for cutting everything from cable housings to actual gear cables, cable ties and other light-duty cutting. 
They're excellent for what they are. 




alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3348727 28-Feb-2025 14:47
mdf:

 

Those are rebar ties so I am guessing tied to something? Can you get a cutting tool in between the something and the tie? Is there a risk of marking the something?

 

 

The ties were used to attach the wire mesh on a dog run to the frame. The dog run is incomplete i.e. no kennel and the remainder will go in a flexibin.




tweake
2301 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348754 28-Feb-2025 17:24
as above, the 200mm bolt cutters will do it. side cutters would probably do it just but it won't be easy.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3348784 28-Feb-2025 20:29
Unless they are very good quality, side-cutters can get damaged cutting SS wire like that.




SomeoneSomewhere
1765 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3348792 28-Feb-2025 21:51
Yeah, you need ones designed for steel - we have a set marked as 'piano wire cutters' that would probably do it, but the wire looks a bit on the thick side for it to be 'easy'. Looks like 16 gauge in this context (SMH) is about 1.6mm.

 

 

 

I second the 200mm bolt cutters. 450mm may be a bit unwieldy.

mdf

mdf
3494 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3348796 28-Feb-2025 22:09
alisam:

 

The ties were used to attach the wire mesh on a dog run to the frame. The dog run is incomplete i.e. no kennel and the remainder will go in a flexibin.

 

 

Then I really think a job like that fully justifies a new angle grinder or plasma torch. Geekzone says so! 😂

alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3348943 1-Mar-2025 11:46
I bought this from Mitre 10. On special at $34.99.

 

Fuller Pro | Bolt Cutter 200mm | Mitre10

 

I have done a small test and it goes through the ties like butter, even though I am only using the tip.




