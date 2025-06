Hello,

We are having our solar system replaced with a newer/larger one and as a result have the complete old one (ie 18 panels and a 5kw inverter) which we are keen to see if someone might want to repurpose it.

Do people have any opinions on the best place to list this for sale in order to get this in front of someone who might be keen? I was thinking of Trademe or some other FB marketplace group or something. Any recommendations?

Thanks in advance