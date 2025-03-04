Bit confused on the best way forward. I have a quote for 20 panels to be installed but not sure if:
- 20 x 440w panels are better vs 20 x 425w panels. Both use the same tech though the 425w panels are slightly cheaper
- I have been given choice of either 6kw, 8 kw or 10 kw inverter but unclear if going large is better or undersizing them are better. This again would affect the price
- I will probably have a 10Kw or a 17Kw battery. I assume going larger is the best option here
I intend to use excess power generated to heat a spa during the day and use the battery for when generation is low or none. The quote is from micromall.