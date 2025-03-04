I'm not an expert on solar or anywhere close to it. I have a system going in soon so I've done a bit of research. I chose the slightly cheaper, slightly lower spec panels, as for return on investment the more expensive panels didn't seem worthwhile.

Re inverter size, the panels won't produce peak power very often, maybe in the middle of the day in the middle of summer, if the angles are right. Inverters apparently work most efficiently at or near their capacity, and having an inverter smaller than the panels is normal - in Australia the panels are allowed to be up to 133% of the inverter size. For my 9.2kw of panels we're getting a 6kw inverter, 6.6 peak output. For your 8.5kw of panels I'd probably go with 6kw. If the inverter supports DC coupled batteries, which means the batteries run off DC before it hits the inverter rather than off the AC produced by the inverter, 6kw inverter should be plenty big enough.

The payback time on batteries is quite high in many cases. If you don't get many outages where you are then it may not be worth it, unless you want a battery for outages and emergencies. We decided not to get one initially, they can be added later.

With a spa pool and presumably a hot water cylinder you'll probably want a diverter. Ask your installer.

I suggest you get another quote, just for comparison. Harrisons and Lightforce are good national chains, and prices at the moment can be better than what's on their website.

There's lots of useful info in this thread.