Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSwitching from Panasonic wall heat pump to integrated central heating and ventilation
Greekiwi

55 posts

Master Geek


#318940 7-Mar-2025 09:48
Send private message

We bought an off the plans house that was completed last year. The plans provided for two wall mounted Panasonic heat pumps:

 

  • One in the open plan living room/kitchen down stairs
  • One on the top floor, directly over the stairs (see plan below)

While it was being built, we had a trusted friend recommend putting in a ventilation system. We opted for a Mitsubishi Lossnay system.

 

We have no issues with the downstairs heat pump. However, the upstairs heatpump is really inefficient for heating or cooling anything except the bedroom whose door it directly faces. We are thinking about switching the upstairs to a ducted central heating solution with zone control for the three bedrooms.

 

My question is, if we switched to Mitsubishi ducted heating upstairs, could we make use of the ventilation system to avoid two sets of ducting?

 

The floor plan for the upstairs is below. The three green dots in the bedrooms are the outlets for the ventilation. The green dot in the wardrobe is the duct dropper for the ventilation to the living room down stairs. RA is the return air slot for the ventilation.

 

Create new topic
timmmay
20458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3350894 7-Mar-2025 10:11
Send private message

Hallway heat pumps don't tend to work great to condition the air in bedrooms.

 

The ventilation system ducts don't look well located for HVAC. Generally you would want them on the opposite side of the room from the return vent, as ducted systems let air drift across a room rather than blow it around. You can get around that somewhat by using MDO diffusers that direct the air, but relocating the diffusers would be better. Once that's done you can use the same diffusers for both, if you integrate the lossnay with the HVAC.

 

There are a few good threads on ducted systems. This is one, and there's an FAQ I wrote.

 

Updated - You should also consider high wall heat pumps in each room - I suggest Daikin rather than Panasonic if you go that way. They're simpler, no need to worry about returns, the person in the room can easily set their own temperature, and with a multi-split they can run off one outdoor unit. My wife doesn't like the ducted unit much, I like it fine but it takes WAY more effort to manage than a standard heat pump. I've spent a huge amount of time on home assistant automations to make it work how we want, changing when it starts and stop based on temperature, month, directly changing dampers sometimes, that sort of thing. However, with a ducted system and a bypass damper a lot of that isn't needed.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
Greekiwi

55 posts

Master Geek


  #3351005 7-Mar-2025 14:12
Send private message

Thanks that's really helpful information!

 

I am looking to get started in the world of Home Assistant so I am theoretically not opposed to that. With a bypass damper, would you need one for every room for that to be effective?

timmmay
20458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351018 7-Mar-2025 14:38
Send private message

Have a read of my FAQ. You need one bypass damper for the whole system, it adds about $500 to the price of the system but eliminates spill which is a huge benefit. It massively reduces the amount of work you need to do in HA to tweak it. Don't discount the multi-split unit, it also eliminates the need for undercut doors or wall vents.



GV27
5882 posts

Uber Geek


  #3351022 7-Mar-2025 15:04
Send private message

We got an uprated multi-split external unit to power our existing Panasonic heat-pump and added one to 2x kids bedrooms upstairs, happy with the outcome. We over-rated it to make sure we had capacity to add one in the final bedroom if we decided to go down that route. We went the basic spec option for wall units for size and cost reasons, but it also sounds like we've been lucky as some experiences with the Panosonic pumps seem to vary pretty wildly. I was not enthused by the security on the wireless modules for the Panasonic units and given they can cool the rooms down in less than ten minutes, we decided not to bother. 

 

We also have a Smart Vent positive pressure system and the two seem to play nicely together. It was too costly to go with a ducted system feeding through the existing vents and we couldn't be sure either would do their job properly once we did it. I'd consider it with a new build but i didn't want a second set of holes in the roof either. 

 

Unfortunately the remotes for each wall unit are identical so I foresee issues when the kids are old enough to muck around with each other's heat pumps. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright