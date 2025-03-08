hi!

looking for people's experiences / hard won lessons / general advice on whether it is worth repairing an clawfoot enamel bath. It appears to have been badly painted / repaired before, with the paint flaking and leaving the enamel underneath.



Is this worth doing / getting some to do / better to simply replace with a new bath? Could the bath be at all saved and repurposed into an outdoor bath?

I am okay if it takes a week or so to dry etc but I do want an end product that is safe for children to use, that won't be flaking tasty looking paint.

In auckland central if that is relevant -