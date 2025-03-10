Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
19" rack mount 3d Print for Chorus ONT 300
olivernz

#318969 10-Mar-2025 11:33
Hey all

 

A really looooong shot but has anyone designed a 3D print for a 19" rack mount for a Chorus ONT 300? Something similar to this?

 

 

 

 

Cheers Oliver

wellygary
  #3351993 10-Mar-2025 11:57
Chorus are pretty picky about attaching the fibre leadin to something solid, be it a wall or a comms cupboard, 

 

How would you go about convincing them to leave you a pretty long cable to then terminate into the back of the rack.... 

 
 
 
 

skewt
  #3352116 10-Mar-2025 14:13
wellygary:

 

Chorus are pretty picky about attaching the fibre leadin to something solid, be it a wall or a comms cupboard, 

 

How would you go about convincing them to leave you a pretty long cable to then terminate into the back of the rack.... 

 

 

Last time I had Chorus install an ONT in a rack they just left it floating around. Didn't even leave the wall mount bracket with it

mentalinc
  #3352117 10-Mar-2025 14:16
Adding to the things I didn't know I needed




olivernz

  #3352606 11-Mar-2025 14:34
wellygary:

 

Chorus are pretty picky about attaching the fibre leadin to something solid, be it a wall or a comms cupboard, 

 

How would you go about convincing them to leave you a pretty long cable to then terminate into the back of the rack.... 

 

 

Ahhhhhh.... Asking for a friend? 😂

skewt
  #3352929 12-Mar-2025 00:33
https://hivets.au/

 

This AUS based site has other similar products and could probably design one for you

 

 

 

 

Konev
  #3353286 12-Mar-2025 19:35
skewt:

 

wellygary:

 

Chorus are pretty picky about attaching the fibre leadin to something solid, be it a wall or a comms cupboard, 

 

How would you go about convincing them to leave you a pretty long cable to then terminate into the back of the rack.... 

 

 

Last time I had Chorus install an ONT in a rack they just left it floating around. Didn't even leave the wall mount bracket with it

 

 

 

 

I got lucky with my installer, they screwed it to the wall at the back of the rack. its a swing out job so the rackmount wouldnt work considering the other comment about them being picky. Just a short patch cable to the switch though.

MadEngineer
  #3353298 12-Mar-2025 21:08
skewt:

 

wellygary:

 

Chorus are pretty picky about attaching the fibre leadin to something solid, be it a wall or a comms cupboard, 

 

How would you go about convincing them to leave you a pretty long cable to then terminate into the back of the rack.... 

 

 

Last time I had Chorus install an ONT in a rack they just left it floating around. Didn't even leave the wall mount bracket with it

 

I’ve had this with two separate fibre installers. They had the pleasure of going back and mounting it to the wall behind the cabinet. Cabinets can move. Fibre should not. 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

