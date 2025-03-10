Hey all
A really looooong shot but has anyone designed a 3D print for a 19" rack mount for a Chorus ONT 300? Something similar to this?
Cheers Oliver
Chorus are pretty picky about attaching the fibre leadin to something solid, be it a wall or a comms cupboard,
How would you go about convincing them to leave you a pretty long cable to then terminate into the back of the rack....
wellygary:
Last time I had Chorus install an ONT in a rack they just left it floating around. Didn't even leave the wall mount bracket with it
Adding to the things I didn't know I needed
wellygary:
Ahhhhhh.... Asking for a friend? 😂
This AUS based site has other similar products and could probably design one for you
skewt:
wellygary:
I got lucky with my installer, they screwed it to the wall at the back of the rack. its a swing out job so the rackmount wouldnt work considering the other comment about them being picky. Just a short patch cable to the switch though.
skewt:I’ve had this with two separate fibre installers. They had the pleasure of going back and mounting it to the wall behind the cabinet. Cabinets can move. Fibre should not.
wellygary:
