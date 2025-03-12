allyshake:

I am purchasing the following two appliances in New Zealand:
Bosch Series 8 Built-In Compact Oven with Microwave Function CMG778NB1 Connected Load 3.6 kW Spec says 16A breaker required
https://assetscdn.loadbee.com/catalogue/stdzsexzpn4nf9e3/Documents/specsheet/en-NZ/CMG778NB1.pdf
Series 8 - induction cooktop - 60 cm - Black PXY675DC1E Connected Load 7.4 kW Spec docent say what breaker size needed
https://assetscdn.loadbee.com/catalogue/stdzsexzpn4nf9e3/Documents/specsheet/en-NZ/PXY675DC1E.pdf
I have one breaker and circuit available on my switchboard for connection. It is currently a 32A MCB Single Phase which was used for the old free standing oven. Not sure if its 4mm or 6mm sq TPS.
Can both these appliances be on the ONE circuit?
If they are on the one circuit what wire gauge will I need to run. The cable run will be less than 10m in total for the run from board to outlet.
What breaker will I need. Im planning on using an RCBO rather than just an MCB if that is OK.
Whilst there is no insulation in the walls Im planning to add it and there is insulation in the roof. So assume Enclosed in insulation for the sake of specifying switchgear.
Is it normal for these to be on a fixed connection or will they need to have an isolation switch at the wall? (There is one currently but it has a very old style plug connection which is probably original when the house was built circa 1962.
Thanks