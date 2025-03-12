allyshake:

Thanks for the speedy responses.

There will be insulation so Im assuming a derating of breakers. The power circuits are all on 20A MCB's currently and 2.5 cable so those will go down to 16A and 6A for the light circuits all 1mm cable.

Wanting to use RCBO's as Ill take advantage of the Resi9 MaxBar which is a nice tidy layout in the board.

Ive only got a small board now and will upgrade at a later date to a 2 x 15 Way but at present I only have 11 spots total on the Din rail.

As Im working my way through the Reno and progressively putting in insulation I just want it to be safer (thus smaller rated RCBO's). The wiring is in relatively good condition but its old, original and the type with no shielding on the earth core. Its all a little stiff too with age and the roof space gets very hot.

An inspector put one RCBO on the board for the bathroom which I put underfloor (300W) heating in which required the RCBO.

But as the board is currently a mashup of different breakers and different brands they don't fit nicely and the comb connecting the phase doesn't sit nicely along one plane. Its just untidy and not ideal.

The main reason Im asking about the oven/microwave and the separate Hob is I don't want to buy the appliances and then find I can't connect them without upgrading the entire switchboard.

I realize this is the likely outcome as I'll upgrade the heat pump too which isn't on its own circuit but just daisy chained off a socket. Im adding a second heat pump (a Hypercore) so that will go on a separate circuit too but then the same thing goes as Ill have two heat pumps but only room for them on the one circuit.

Yes I hear you all already just saying bite the bullet and upgrade the board but Im on a tight budget as I live on my army disability pension and am just Reno a room at a time as I can afford it.

My experience of local electricians (I live in a small town not near a main centre) is that they try and upsell and won't do work unless you agree to their approach and whilst I understand the safety element considering they do the CoC it irks me when you can't get a job done to suit current needs as apposed to upgrading to something well beyond the actual requirements.

Thanks for everyones input.