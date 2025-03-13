Apologies if this is the wrong place to put this but I couldn't see an appropriate topic anywhere. This cable comes out of the ground in conduit and there are no warning labels but I wondered if it was live or power? My query is because I found my cat dead on the grass verge and I assumed he was hit by a car but it happened early AM with very little traffic plus the verge is almost 10m and he never went near cars. He was only 7 1/2 and fit and healthy and he had no wounds or signs of any injuries so I wondered if he might have been electrocuted? It's a long shot but I just wondered