Apologies if this is the wrong place to put this but I couldn't see an appropriate topic anywhere. This cable comes out of the ground in conduit and there are no warning labels but I wondered if it was live or power? My query is because I found my cat dead on the grass verge and I assumed he was hit by a car but it happened early AM with very little traffic plus the verge is almost 10m and he never went near cars. He was only 7 1/2 and fit and healthy and he had no wounds or signs of any injuries so I wondered if he might have been electrocuted? It's a long shot but I just wondered

Orange conduit generally means power, I can't see any markings or a ridge on that cable so I couldn't really identify it without getting closer, but if that were telco, the size of that cable would indicate a distribution cable and not a service lead, so certainly shouldn't be in an orange conduit.

 

If it is power, I'd suspect it isn't live as they tend to cover live cabling with a power toby or something. If it's telco then even if it's live there's no risk of electrocution, even to a cat.

 

Either way, I would suspect a car and not the cables, but call your local powerboard and report exposed cables, they'll come take a look. You could also call Chorus if you feel nervous about the powerboard for some reason, but if it's power (which is probably is, given the orange conduit) then they'll just tell you it's power and to call the powerboard.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 

Sorry for your loss. If your cat was electrocuted by mains power, there would almost certainly be visible indications of this. It is more likely the poor cat was clipped by a car.




Is there any exposed copper?

 

It looks like mains neutral screen. 




