Orange conduit generally means power, I can't see any markings or a ridge on that cable so I couldn't really identify it without getting closer, but if that were telco, the size of that cable would indicate a distribution cable and not a service lead, so certainly shouldn't be in an orange conduit.

If it is power, I'd suspect it isn't live as they tend to cover live cabling with a power toby or something. If it's telco then even if it's live there's no risk of electrocution, even to a cat.

Either way, I would suspect a car and not the cables, but call your local powerboard and report exposed cables, they'll come take a look. You could also call Chorus if you feel nervous about the powerboard for some reason, but if it's power (which is probably is, given the orange conduit) then they'll just tell you it's power and to call the powerboard.