generationy:

2015 Home Concrete Block home with Double Glazing and DVS. Currently no condensation throughout, but gets cold in winter and a bit hot summer nights. So we want to add a ducted heat pump to our home (heat pump will be 12.5kw Daikin or Panasonic with Airtouch 5)



Heatpump usage patters: Summer 5pm to 12am to cool lounge and bedrooms. Spring / Autumn - None. Winter 5pm - 10am heating.



Request: Could I have your advise as to whether we should retain the DVS system, Buy a new ERV with the ducted heatpump or forget about the ventilation.



Options:

(1) Remove DVS and utilise new ducted heatpump only - add ERV in future if necessary

- Concern that when heat pump not running there is no circulation

- Concern that we will begin to have condensation in winter

(2) Retain 3/4 or the DVS outlets (garage, hallway, living, spare bedroom) for the purpose of ventilation (this air would likely be fed around the house by the heat pump system

- Concern that when heat pump not running many rooms won't receive the ventilation (only really works if heat pump is on)

- Lots of ducting in ceiling and extra outlets in house.

(3) Add ERV system to the Heatpump system

- Is ERV taking outside air going to add humidity to the home in winter? Unlike our attic DVS.

- Can the system (managed by Airtouch) be smart and just use ERV for ventilation most of the time except the hours mentioned above when active cooling and heating are required?





For this discussion, money is not an issue. I believe an ERV unit will be about 3000 dollars extra.









SECOND QUESTION:

One vendor has recommended round diffusers as outlets. Another has recommended linear grills. The grills look a lot nicer. Any recommendations or features I should ensure the outlets have? For example I'm thinking of asking if they can be adjusted to move air down or up.