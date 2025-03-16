Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
timmmay

20651 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5165

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319040 16-Mar-2025 16:08
Send private message

I got a cheap LED strip and controller from Ali Express a while back. The LEDs worked but the controller was awful. Today I've connected a Shelly RGBW PM LED Plus controller to the LED strip, and it appears to be up but I can't get the LEDs to turn on.

 

The Shelly web interface is up and working fine, screenshot below. Home Assistant has discovered it, though there's some error getting the integration to work I haven't looked at yet. However hitting the power button on the main screen of the Shelly web interface doesn't do anything - the LED doesn't come on. There's no voltage across "negative" and "W" terminals regardless of the power toggle in the Shelly web interface.

 

The light on the back of the Shelly is on, solid, no blinking.

 

I notice the W channel is numbered 4, and there's what looks like a switch labelled L4 on other screw terminals. There's approx 8v across the L4 switch.

 

There's a wiring diagram that maybe (not sure) suggests I need to connect the L4 screw terminal to negative? When I asked an AI it said "No, you do not need to connect the I4 terminal to negative for basic operation of the Shelly Plus RGBW PM. The I4 terminal, like I1, I2, and I3, is an input terminal for optional switch, button, or potentiometer control of the device. These input terminals are designed for additional control options and are not required for the basic functionality of controlling LED strips.".

 

Does anyone have any suggestions? I don't do a lot with hardware, but I have basic knowledge.

 

 

 

 



 

richms
28337 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9324

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354424 16-Mar-2025 18:14
Send private message

First suggestion would be not to ask AI how to connect things up.

 

You have a red wire in W 04, which would not be what I would expect on most strips, as their negative is normally black. Have you just used a random red wire for this? Also, where is the positive of the strip connected to? Show the whole thing not just closeups of the controller.




Richard rich.ms



timmmay

20651 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5165

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354428 16-Mar-2025 18:57
Send private message

Thanks @richms. The wires go off to plugs, there's nothing else to see in practice. Here's what's connected to what:

 

  • Power supply positive is connected to +
  • Power supply negative is connected to - (which looks like an upside down T on the Shelly)
  • W04 is connected to the LED strip positive. 
  • LED strip negative is connected to the - (basically directly to the power supply negative)

I'm getting the feeling that this is a PEBKAC error... please explain it to me in small words!

richms
28337 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9324

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354441 16-Mar-2025 19:41
Send private message

Positive to both the Shelly and the LEDs. Negative of the strip to the terminal on the Shelly for the led and negative of the power supply to the negative on the Shelly.




Richard rich.ms



timmmay

20651 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5165

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354448 16-Mar-2025 20:12
Send private message

Thanks Rich. So that's:

 

  • Power supply positive to the Shelly +
  • Power supply positive to the LED +
  • LED negative to W04
  • Power supply negative to the Shelly -

If that's right I'll have a crack at it tomorrow.

 

Fortunately the electrician is going to install the Shelly Pro EM50 in the meter board!

timmmay

20651 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5165

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354638 17-Mar-2025 17:19
Send private message

Confirming that Rich's suggestion worked. I more or less had the positive and negative wires backwards. Thanks Rich!

