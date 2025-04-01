MadEngineer:

timmmay:
looking foward to the pics
Here's a few pics.
The SigEnergy 6kw inverter on the wall. It gets reasonably warm, 55c today when it was putting out around 6kw.
Switchboard with modules 1) Underfloor heating switch and timer 2) Siemens contactor 3) SigEnergy switchboard module 4) ShellyPro EM-50 controlling hot water and providing power usage for hot water and ducted heating.
You get a lovely big green stick on your meter board.
Solar panels look like solar panels. These are the 9 west facing, we have another 13 north facing that I can't really photograph but they look like solar panels on a roof. Total panels 9.2kw.
The electrician didn't use the ABB 40A switchboard switch which is a bypass to the Shelly, he supplied a Siemens switch because he said it makes it look better if they're all the same brand. So I have an ABB 40A switchboard switch plus a heavy duty Vemer digital timer that used to be in the switchboard sitting in my office until I work out what to do with them. I'll probably sell them when I get around to it.
@timmmay can you share what the Shelly setup for that looks like? Have just ordered an EM-50 and a contactor.