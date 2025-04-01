MadEngineer: I'm curious about the configuration on the Shelly side. I'm thinking to start with I'll simply have a timer function on it but may look later to implement cycling it based on solar output. ... I'll just throw this into the mix too: Save on Electricity Bills with CATCH Power | Solar Energy Management anyone tried that? Preferring to go with Shelly however as it's more available.

There are two different ways to use solar to reduce your hotwater bills:

Solar diverter - Catch Power, Paladin, Eddy etc

Hotwater timer - Standard timer, Shelly etc

The diverters work by shaping the power flow so the hotwater cylinder is only heated using spare solar power that would otherwise be exported (by default they do not allow any grid use and shape the power to make sure it heats the cylinder). They do this by monitoring the exported power and redirecting it to the hotwater cylinder, they will also have systems to keep track of power demand from the hotwater cylinder and make sure it fully heats at least XX hours to prevent bacterial growth etc. Tend to cost ~$1,000 with install, and will switch to grid power if you solar system stops working etc.

The basic timers are a cheaper cruder system which simply turns the hotwater cylinder on at times of day when you are likely to have plenty of solar power, or at night when power is cheap or free. If there isn't enough solar power when the timer is turned on the cylinder will draw a mix of Solar and Grid power. A shelly is a more sophisticated version of a timer, in that you can control it digitally via your phone or home-assistant and program it to respond to the solar power, that allows you to set rules like, 'turn on between 10am and 5pm if there is >3kW being exported'.

So for example with a 5kW system with a 3kW cylinder on a typical day: