DVS G3 AC Power Failure Detected
#319234 4-Apr-2025 13:22
Hi All,

I brought a house towards the end of last year that included a DVS system, it was on the chattels and it did work at the time we checked it, but that seems to be intermittent, every few days it flashes on the screen 'AC Power Failure Detected, reset the clock' its a stupid enough system that it will not function until you set the clock, ive tried plugging it into another AC source and it has the same problem, sometimes goes for 3-4 days sometimes goes for a day, either way im fed up with it, after trawling this forums im absolutely not interested in talking to DVS because they will only want to sell me a new system.  I have looked at Fan Warehouse and Ming Fans for alternatives as well as on various chinese sites but the biggest challenge is that they all only seem to have a 'single area thermostat' which means they will only read at the unit and not in the roof space.

 

I know enough about electronics to be useful and probably dangerous :D, I know enough to mak a conclusion a reason for failure COULD be failed or faulty capacitors creating a inconsistent voltage triggering a 'AC Power Failure' I have removed the unit from the ceiling and disassembled it, it contains 3 Capacators, a 2700uf 40v and 2x 100uf 25v, none look swollen or leaky.

 

Before I go and throw $10 at some replacement caps does anyone else have an opinion on whether I might be on the right track and whether its worth it or am I simply throwing money down the drain?

 

 

 

 

  #3360710 4-Apr-2025 13:47
i would look at the controller. have a look to see if it has a relay on it. its probably an older model with ac fan with a relay to switch the caps.

 

the power failure will be triggered by the controller. possibly a fault in its power section, or you have enough voltage drop to trigger it.

 

frankly the ec fans are a lot better and probably worth upgrading to. hard part is finding a DIY friendly option, most will push their installers to do it. weiss was available from mitre10, not sure if thats still the case.

