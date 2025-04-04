Hi All,



I brought a house towards the end of last year that included a DVS system, it was on the chattels and it did work at the time we checked it, but that seems to be intermittent, every few days it flashes on the screen 'AC Power Failure Detected, reset the clock' its a stupid enough system that it will not function until you set the clock, ive tried plugging it into another AC source and it has the same problem, sometimes goes for 3-4 days sometimes goes for a day, either way im fed up with it, after trawling this forums im absolutely not interested in talking to DVS because they will only want to sell me a new system. I have looked at Fan Warehouse and Ming Fans for alternatives as well as on various chinese sites but the biggest challenge is that they all only seem to have a 'single area thermostat' which means they will only read at the unit and not in the roof space.

I know enough about electronics to be useful and probably dangerous :D, I know enough to mak a conclusion a reason for failure COULD be failed or faulty capacitors creating a inconsistent voltage triggering a 'AC Power Failure' I have removed the unit from the ceiling and disassembled it, it contains 3 Capacators, a 2700uf 40v and 2x 100uf 25v, none look swollen or leaky.

Before I go and throw $10 at some replacement caps does anyone else have an opinion on whether I might be on the right track and whether its worth it or am I simply throwing money down the drain?