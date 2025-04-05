Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew Kitchen - Kaboodle?
alisam

814 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319238 5-Apr-2025 06:19
Send private message

Our kitchen is 35 years old and looking its age. The Kitchen (13.5 sq mt) / Family room area is 27 sq metres. There are a lot of drawers, cabinets, plus tall cabinets and an island on top of a cabinet.

 

My wife is thinking of a Kaboodle (Bunnings) Kitchen and for them to supply and recommend an installer.

 

I want to do due diligence first on Kaboodle and anybody else.

 

It's been a few years since Kaboodle was mentioned in Geekzone and one comment for Kaboodle was 'cheap and flimsy'.

 

Briefly looking in Bunnings Westgate (Auckland), the demonstration kitchen setups don't look to be cheap price wise and then there will be flooring, painting, new sink, mixer, some new appliances, new LED downlighting, blinds etc etc.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2808 posts

Uber Geek


  #3360911 5-Apr-2025 08:04
Send private message quote this post

I can't comment on Kaboodle, but we've just had five units built across the road from us, and the developer used Mitre 10 kitchens. He's developed multiple properties in the area and keeping them as rentals, so the quality must be alright.

 

For a modular kitchen done a few years ago, we used Peter Hay Kitchens and IIRC, they were priced similarly to what Bunnings had on offer. If you're willing to pay, you can also get custom made wooden cabinetry that'll last 50 years but not many places do that now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright