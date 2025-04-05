Our kitchen is 35 years old and looking its age. The Kitchen (13.5 sq mt) / Family room area is 27 sq metres. There are a lot of drawers, cabinets, plus tall cabinets and an island on top of a cabinet.

My wife is thinking of a Kaboodle (Bunnings) Kitchen and for them to supply and recommend an installer.

I want to do due diligence first on Kaboodle and anybody else.

It's been a few years since Kaboodle was mentioned in Geekzone and one comment for Kaboodle was 'cheap and flimsy'.

Briefly looking in Bunnings Westgate (Auckland), the demonstration kitchen setups don't look to be cheap price wise and then there will be flooring, painting, new sink, mixer, some new appliances, new LED downlighting, blinds etc etc.