Hi,

We're building two properties in the Waikato area and have previously had a Fujitsu Ducted Heat Pump system.

We were really happy with it and were going to go with one for each property again.

The properties are 300m2 and 60m2. However, we had a few problems getting quotes and someone also said that Mitsubishi Electric systems might be better.

We had 3 boards blow on our previous system due to a cockroach getting in each time. Apparently ME systems are sealed.

Could I have everyone's advice please? We also only had one unit for a 14 vent system (for the larger house) whereas this time we have been told we have to have 2 units for the larger house.

Finally, who would you all recommend :).