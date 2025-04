Himself and I have returned home after a couple of weeks away.

The birds have had a field day and pooped on every one of our 42 panels. Some panels receiving multiple applications of poop.

There was nowhere near this much pooping before we went away.

Himself is convinced they (swallows/house martens mostly) are nesting between the panels and the roof.

Anyone else had similar issues and can offer any advice on how to keep them away??

No, we are not getting a cat.