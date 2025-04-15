My remote controlled blinds and weather station remote sensors have suddenly stopped working and I've used a receiver to determine that there is a strong RF signal around 433.900 Mhz that is blocking them. This happened quite a few weeks ago for a few days but as soon as I figured out the existence of the interfering signal it stopped. By watching the signal strength I've determined that it is coming from around the switchboard. Devices in that area that I've switched off and found they do not stop the interference are (though I expect some don't have transmitters anyway):

PV Inverter

Garage door controller

Video doorbell

Water tank level monitor

EV wall connector

Other electronics in the house are further away.

The only other thing that I can think of in there is the power meter which I'm guessing has a transmitter for remote reading. Any thoughts on this or possible other causes please