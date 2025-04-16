Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Our Kwila decks look like cr@p. Grimy with a bit of mould.

 

What should we clean them with? I would like to avoid Wet & Forget products due to their massive markups on commonly available chemicals. 

Once done i plan to put decking oil on them  

 

TIA…

Totally agree re WnF - we use the 30 Seconds brand mould remover that is the equivalent to WnF but at a much more reasonable price. These products take a while to do their stuff - apply it and give the deck a bit of a scrub with a short-bristle broom while wet then leave it for few weeks.

 

Whatever you do, avoid water blasting.




Totally agree re WnF - we use the 30 Seconds brand mould remover that is the equivalent to WnF but at a much more reasonable price. These products take a while to do their stuff - apply it and give the deck a bit of a scrub with a short-bristle broom while wet then leave it for few weeks.

 

Whatever you do, avoid water blasting.

 

Whatever you do, avoid water blasting.

 

 

WnF's pricing tier has allowed multiple "off brand" chemical clones to thrive... 

 

There's the local 30Sec, + places like bunnings have Cyclone from Oz and mitre 10 have a home brand... 

https://www.hamchem.co.nz/chemical-applications/cleaning-products/product/keep-kleen

 

Basically wet and forget

 

I checked my last order: $87 excl GST for 5L, and is way more concentrated that W&F



johno1234:

 

...Once done i plan to put decking oil on them…

 

 

Just make sure that there is NO linseed oil in that.

 

 

pams disinfectant (at any grocery store) which is same chem as above.

 

or napisan or any "clean with oxygen" cleaner. it will bleach it. use a deck broom.  

