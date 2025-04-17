Hey all,



I am in the final stages of planning my solar install, and now working on placement including tilt angles. My dilemma is that my house faces east / west, and the roof has 4 different angles. My current plan is to take advantage of the largest section, which is the flattest and largest space, and west facing.



So, my options are:



1. More panels (9 in total on this section) laid flat (or maybe 5 degrees tilt north)

2. More panels (6, maybe 8 at a stretch) but tilted @ 30 degrees



The challenge with option 1 is the sun angle being less than optimal. The panels would have 200mm between them (when looking from the north)

The challenge with option 2 is potential shading and hence reduced output, especially outside of summer. There would be around 400mm between the panels if I go with 8 of them (when looking from the north)



For reference, the original quote I had from Harrisons only had 6 panels on this section, and when I asked I was told it was due to sun angles and shading.



I also plan on a second string facing east - these will be laid on a sloped section (around 40 degrees at a guess) but laid flat so would get all the morning sun.



For reference, the rest of the system is:



Hybrid 6kw Deye inverter

No battery to start with

More panels are planned



I am also planning on installing the panels myself.