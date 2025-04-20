My latest project is to fit a microchip pet flap to this entrance door at my daughter's house. It is the only suitable door.

Black - cutout hole. Red - plastic surround. Yellow - wooden fill-in blocks.

Wondering if cutting away part of the lower mullion and a bit of the bottom rail would seriously weaken the door. Pretty sure a decent kick would break the frame by the windows anyway.

I have fitted the flap to a piece of ply and wedged it in a sliding door. The door is taped open to get Tom used to going through it. Luckily, he went straight through without batting an eyelid.

Will see how it goes when I put the batteries in the flap is operating.