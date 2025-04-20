Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My latest project is to fit a microchip pet flap to this entrance door at my daughter's house. It is the only suitable door.

 

 

Black - cutout hole.  Red - plastic surround.  Yellow - wooden fill-in blocks.

 

Wondering if cutting away part of the lower mullion and a bit of the bottom rail would seriously weaken the door. Pretty sure a decent kick would break the frame by the windows anyway.

 

I have fitted the flap to a piece of ply and wedged it in a sliding door. The door is taped open to get Tom used to going through it. Luckily, he went straight through without batting an eyelid.

 

Will see how it goes when I put the batteries in the flap is operating.

 

 

 

We put ours in the glass at side of the door when we had a cat. Never had any issues with glass breaking. 

 
 
 
 

Is there any particular reason you want to put it where marked? Why not put it at the bottom of one of the fielded panels? Simpler, easier and arguably better-looking to do that. I wouldn't worry about Tom thinking it's a bit too high - if he wants in, he'll have no trouble.

 

You'll probably have fewer problems sealing it if mounted in the panel - compared to where planned.

 

 




Thanks for reply.

 

Originally thought of putting it in the hinge side panel, but not sure how it would look when off to the side. Door has a centrally located peep hole and a solid brass knocker.

 

Mounting screws would be through the cut away section of panel.

 

Sealing not a major issue as in an alcove. Door is currently a bright canary yellow, and she wants me to repaint it dark green.

 

Looking at all possibilities before presenting options to my daughter.

