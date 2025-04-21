Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Power socket alarm?
johno1234

2583 posts

Uber Geek


#319390 21-Apr-2025 08:11
This scenario got me thinking:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=190840&page_no=1791#3366077

 

Using a home automation smart plug and some sort of routine to periodically confirm that it is alive and on. Bonus would be temperature sensors for ambient and refrigerated space.

 

We have a holiday home fridge to monitor and our fridge at home is on an RCD circuit that has a test button on a master socket that can get accidentally bumped. 

I didn’t find anything obvious with a quick google. All it needs is an alert if the smart plug is not responding or off or optionally if the temperatures are out of range. 

k1w1k1d
1462 posts

Uber Geek


  #3366104 21-Apr-2025 09:13
What about a cheap ($28) TAPO H100 hub powered by the plug the freezer is on? If you can't connect to it, you could assume that the power is off.

 

TAPO also make a Water Leak Sensor (T300) that has metal studs to detect water. You could power a 240vac relay off the freezer plug and connect the normally closed contacts to the studs. The relay would drop out with a power cut and the contacts would short out the studs indicating a water leak. The hub would then send a notification to your phone. Hub just needs to be on another power circuit.

 

Probably not the geekiest options, more cheap and cheerful, but should work.

 
 
 
 

johno1234

2583 posts

Uber Geek


  #3366108 21-Apr-2025 09:34
k1w1k1d:

 

What about a cheap ($28) TAPO H100 hub powered by the plug the freezer is on? If you can't connect to it, you could assume that the power is off.

 

 

Thanks this is the sort of thing I was thinking of. Basically a dead man's timer where if you haven't heard from it you raise an alert. 

 

It's a shame that T100 is not a smart plug and hub combined but as you say can at least be plugged into the same circuit as the fridge...

 

Would be cool if the device had internals to allow a temperature probe to be wired in too...

MadEngineer
4193 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3366113 21-Apr-2025 10:32
Smart Power Fail Alarm & Hub Kit, Smart Home Starter Kit with AC Power Outage... | eBay

 

 

 

There are other out of the box ideas, I've got one of these cameras which seems to reliably let me know when it goes offline:

 

PDL723419 PDL Wiser Smart Home | PDL




MadEngineer
4193 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3366115 21-Apr-2025 10:44
Shelly EM Scene for Power Monitoring Alert – Lykalyte

 

Assuming that the fridge has a measurable usage regardless of it operating the compressor 




