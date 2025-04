Hi, we have recently moved into a new home which has hrv. We have figured it out...for the most part. One thing I can not figure out is the heat transfer. We have 3 bedrooms. When the heat transfer is working it will send warm air out of the vents in two of the bedrooms...the third there is nothing. However, when sending cold air through the system all three bedrooms receive cold air. Why is it just one bedroom not receiving warm air? Would love to sort it before winter. Any ideas? Thanks!