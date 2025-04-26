My new house has a tiny garage, 5.4m by 2.9m. It has now window and thus no ventilation. I want to start doing small model airbrushing and maybe some light wood working and bringing in wet bikes etc.

An extraction fan would be great for this little garage! But I'd like to find someone that'd do a good job. I'm not sure if it would be possible to actually feed it to the attic. That would be ideal, but it's a 2-storey house with the garage on the bottom...Feeding it to the wall of the garage door could work, but due to the tiny width of 2.9m, I might be able to only fit a 150mm vent.

Any recommendations in Auckland I should contact? Should I just find a general hvac guy perhaps?

Edit: I should have stated that I'd like a flex duct style vent that I can move around and attach to something like a small airbrush booth. I know it's a thing in wood working shops. Just not sure what you'd call it.