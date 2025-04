Watering unit stopped working - manual watering start selected, but no water flow. Water does come from tap. Flashing battery light prompted me to replace battery. All good.

Put the computer/display unit back on the mount, correctly plugged in. Entire screen flashes.

Did all the checks specified in manual - flashing screen isn't a documented error. Any ideas.

Do these units have a reset button? No mention in the manual.

Hoping I don't need to replace unit.