Hey folks... Has anybody dealt with Karcher with respect to the warranty on their waterblasters? I have a near 5-year-old K5 that has been leaking internally for some time now, although it hasn't lost pressure. Warranty on this model is stated 5 years + 2 years on registration, and I have the emailed warranty certificate.

Can I simply pop into a "Karcher Centre" and take it up with them, or do I have to make arrangements beforehand?

Just on the off chance that someone here has been through the same or something similar.

TIA