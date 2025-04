It's amazing what they can do with those cameras. We once had a toilet that was prone to blocking for no good reason. Got a drain CCTV guy in who was able to steer his camera about 10m along the sewer line where it exited the house and found a piece of 100x50 framing timber in the pipe!

Even more extraordinary, he was able to push this offcut along the pipe with his camera until it fell into the main sewer line where it it wasn't big enough to block.

And he gave me a movie of the whole process on a CD!