Hello, I'm in Wellington and looking to get my bedroom double sash windows retrofitted with double glazing.



I was looking to do this last year so did some looking around and I was close to really taking out the sash windows because they are really good at nothing. However, my home is a typical Wellington home with a ton of character, so I'm going to lean into that with the renovations and keep with some sash windows.

Looking for recommendations on a window retrofitter in Wellington. And if anyone here has done such a thing let me know any tips for retrofitting sash windows. Thanks!