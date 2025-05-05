I normally switch the heatpump off at the isolator when we're outside of heating season. I turned it back on in April when the cold weather arrived.

The heatpump circuit has a power meter - the single outdoor unit is connected to a 8kW and a 5kw indoor unit. The maximum power I've seen it pull is a little over 4.4kW so around 19A.

However this post is really related to the load that it draws when switched off in the house, but still connected to the power. Here's a graph of the load today - we ran it over night on low so it was drawing around 650-700W until we switched it off at 7am. However you can see that it constantly draws around 15W but then goes up to around 70W every 30 mins, and sits there for 30 mins before going back to the lower level.

What do you think it is doing when drawing that power ? Also why was this not happening between switch off at 7am and 9:30am ?