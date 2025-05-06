kiwifidget

Hi, once upon a quite a while ago, a Eufy security camera was installed at my mother's house by a man with a big ladder. No, thats not a euphemism.

That man, and his ladder, is no longer available.

I cannot get up to that camera to recharge the battery but the location is pretty good for monitoring the driveway area out the front of the garage where 99% of vehicles pull up to the house.

As I cant reach that camera, I'm considering getting another one and placing it just below the 4 upstairs windows, where i can easily get to it.

Mum reckons that cream coloured cladding is called Masada. It sort of feels like a plastic, doesnt sound like a metal if I tap it.

I would like recommendations please on the least destructive ways to install a camera there.

Thanks.