Relocating security camera help please.
kiwifidget

3313 posts

#319549 6-May-2025 11:00
Hi, once upon a quite a while ago, a Eufy security camera was installed at my mother's house by a man with a big ladder. No, thats not a euphemism.

 

 

That man, and his ladder, is no longer available.

 

I cannot get up to that camera to recharge the battery but the location is pretty good for monitoring the driveway area out the front of the garage where 99% of vehicles pull up to the house.

 

As I cant reach that camera, I'm considering getting another one and placing it just below the 4 upstairs windows, where i can easily get to it.

 

Mum reckons that cream coloured cladding is called Masada. It sort of feels like a plastic, doesnt sound like a metal if I tap it.

 

I would like recommendations please on the least destructive ways to install a camera there.

 

Thanks. 

 

 




sidefx
3702 posts

  #3370890 6-May-2025 11:48
IMNAB and know nothing about said cladding, but I've always been wary of putting my own cameras into\onto side of the house - IMO they will pick up more weather, so probably the camera itself will age faster, and you'd need to be very careful sealing up around where you install it.  I always try to get them under eaves or some sort of shelter. 

 

Is roof cavity open?  Any chance of getting power to a powered camera to replace that one which is already in good location? Or adding a solar panel to it? You can hire said big long ladders from various places (just be super careful - a fall onto driveway from that height is ACC nightmare...) 




shk292
2828 posts

  #3370902 6-May-2025 12:15
If you want to attach there, I'd clean the area very thoroughly then glue a small piece of marine plywood on the right spot using something like no more nails. Then you can attach the camera to the wooden baseplate using screws or whatever is required. 

 

I've used this method a few times on my house to avoid making any holes in the cladding 

nitro
630 posts

  #3370911 6-May-2025 12:48
surely it doesn't have to be the same man with the big ladder, or big man with a ladder? and that there are other big men who would do that?

 

maybe consider hiring a lift to get you access? would this not be simpler than possibly having to deal with weathertightness issues?



johno1234
2654 posts

  #3370913 6-May-2025 12:57
That is indeed a very inaccessible location.

 

Due to my irrational but paralyzing fear of falling I get my wife to go up tall ladders for such tasks and relegate myself to steadying the ladder. I recommend this approach. You just need a big ladder and everybody ought to have one of those. Especially the folding and extending type that can split into two, adjust to levels etc.

 

Alternatively get a sparky in to get up there and install a cable so you can run the camera without the battery issue. 

 

 

