Hi all,

Spa pool, never had one, seriously thinking of getting one. Had a quick look this evening and there seems to be a couple of sales on.

Can anyone with experience owning a spa pool please offer any advice on what to look for if one was interested in buying.

Any particular brand and/or retailer better than the rest?

Budget <$10k

2-3 person spa pool

Live lower north island

Massage options would be great.

Any help much appreciated, thank you.