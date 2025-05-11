Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYParking Pad Options
Technofreak

6534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#319586 11-May-2025 10:40
Send private message

We need to park a a large vehicle (~ 3.5 tonnes) on the grass beside the house. The surface is nice and firm, well drained and should support the weight without any issue, we have been parking a car there for quite a while with out any issues except traction in the wet.

 

The issue I have is there is about a 10% slope on this area and in the winter this surface gets slippery making traction poor.

 

I want to lay something that allows good traction. The area required is about 25 to 30 sqr metres.

 

I am considering laying,

 

     

  1. Cobblestones
  2. Concrete
  3. Plastic grid style mats https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/strol-surepave-grass-gravel-heavy-duty-reinforcement-paver-816-x-612mm-black/p/223192?srsltid=AfmBOopvd6r7rbfwwXzDJ4bryhsI8_0W39Ae6PTloJkU94ihj14rWVQH
  4. Rubber/plastic solid mats https://www.protectamat.co.nz/protectamat-grip-2-sides/

 

 

 

My preference at this stage is to go down the cobblestone route. Cobblestone allow some permeability for water drainage and generally robust ands won't crack like concrete can plus we already have an adjoining area with cobblestones.

 

The time frame to get the job done is quite short and I may need to consider other options hence the plastic grids or solid rubber/plastic mats. I only see either of these two options as being a stop gap measure. The solid mats are nearly half the price of cobblestone from the very quick research I have done which makes then an expensive short term option. However perhaps either of these options may work long term.

 

Has anyone on here used either of the grid style mats or solid mats? What has been your experience?

 

Also feedback on concrete, cobblestone, or other options appreciated.

 

Thank you.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Create new topic
tweake
2414 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372172 11-May-2025 11:01
Send private message

my pick from that is the grid style gravel holding mats.

 

concrete is the best for holding weight, but cost $$$ and you can run foul of land coverage rules in some areas. cobble stones tend to sink and make wheel tracks, they are not that good for high weight. the small trucks/buses are often the worse for it due to wheel size. rubber mats is not for your sort of use.

 

the gravel holding grids are best bet. its the gravel doing the work, they are just there to stop the gravel moving down hill. it also drains. it can also be a lot easier to install, up to you if you want it on the surface or dig it in.



Technofreak

6534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3372248 11-May-2025 15:51
Send private message

tweake:

 

my pick from that is the grid style gravel holding mats.

 

concrete is the best for holding weight, but cost $$$ and you can run foul of land coverage rules in some areas. cobble stones tend to sink and make wheel tracks, they are not that good for high weight. the small trucks/buses are often the worse for it due to wheel size. rubber mats is not for your sort of use.

 

the gravel holding grids are best bet. its the gravel doing the work, they are just there to stop the gravel moving down hill. it also drains. it can also be a lot easier to install, up to you if you want it on the surface or dig it in.

 

 

I started off thinking I'd use the likes of the Strol Sure Pave pavers and after thinking about other options I'm coming back around to the Strol Sure Pave being the option I'll use. I just need to decide if I go with the gravel or grass option. I went and had a look at them today at M10 and picked up their brochure.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

tweake
2414 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372254 11-May-2025 16:25
Send private message

Technofreak:

 

I started off thinking I'd use the likes of the Strol Sure Pave pavers and after thinking about other options I'm coming back around to the Strol Sure Pave being the option I'll use. I just need to decide if I go with the gravel or grass option. I went and had a look at them today at M10 and picked up their brochure.

 

 

its either dirt or gravel. gravel will hold the weight better. both will grow grass. the downside of gravel is spraying the grass and weeds out of it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright