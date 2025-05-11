Technofreak:

We need to park a a large vehicle (~ 3.5 tonnes) on the grass beside the house. The surface is nice and firm, well drained and should support the weight without any issue, we have been parking a car there for quite a while with out any issues except traction in the wet.

The issue I have is there is about a 10% slope on this area and in the winter this surface gets slippery making traction poor.

I want to lay something that allows good traction. The area required is about 25 to 30 sqr metres.

I am considering laying,

Cobblestones Concrete Plastic grid style mats https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/strol-surepave-grass-gravel-heavy-duty-reinforcement-paver-816-x-612mm-black/p/223192?srsltid=AfmBOopvd6r7rbfwwXzDJ4bryhsI8_0W39Ae6PTloJkU94ihj14rWVQH Rubber/plastic solid mats https://www.protectamat.co.nz/protectamat-grip-2-sides/

My preference at this stage is to go down the cobblestone route. Cobblestone allow some permeability for water drainage and generally robust ands won't crack like concrete can plus we already have an adjoining area with cobblestones.

The time frame to get the job done is quite short and I may need to consider other options hence the plastic grids or solid rubber/plastic mats. I only see either of these two options as being a stop gap measure. The solid mats are nearly half the price of cobblestone from the very quick research I have done which makes then an expensive short term option. However perhaps either of these options may work long term.

Has anyone on here used either of the grid style mats or solid mats? What has been your experience?

Also feedback on concrete, cobblestone, or other options appreciated.

Thank you.