BadBadBadMonkey

87 posts

Master Geek


#319592 11-May-2025 20:50
Can anyone with experience look at the quick video below and give me an idea what needs replacing? The louvre vertical action is affected, sometimes it doesn't open at all, and sometimes it will but not fully and will do the click-click-click you can see in the close-up video (shows closing 1st then opening).

 

I took off the cover to see if any of the plastic was cracked or broken and it all looks fine from the outside. So is it the motor needs replacing or is there another movement concealed in there that could be slipping.

 

boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3372349 11-May-2025 22:30
You could try dusting it out. Is it unblocked on the other end?

 

Beware - there can be 240 volt behind the cover. 

