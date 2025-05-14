Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is there such a thing as a plug-in MCB with a built in power meter?
johno1234

2839 posts

Uber Geek


#319621 14-May-2025 11:49
I couldn't find such a thing.

 

Would replace the existing plug-in MCB on a heat pump circuit.

 

If it had some sort of home automation capability that would be a bonus.

 

Thanks

 

 

gregmcc
2154 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373012 14-May-2025 11:55
Short answer is no as a power meter requires 3 wires whereas a plug in MCB is only 2 wire



johno1234

2839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3373014 14-May-2025 12:00
That's a good answer, damn it.

 

Having said that, if you can measure current with no wires with a clamp meter and voltage with two wires with a volt meter... why can't a power meter be two wired?

 

 

Spyware
3771 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3373022 14-May-2025 12:14
Do more thinking, breaker is single pole switching the phase and no ability to even measure supply voltage.




Nate001
649 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3373029 14-May-2025 12:42
Perhaps have a look at Shelly ProEM. What sort of automation capability do you want? To control the heat pump?

johno1234

2839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3373030 14-May-2025 12:44
Duh! Of course! You would have to guess the voltage and have a rough estimate on power. 

SomeoneSomewhere
1807 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3373386 14-May-2025 22:43
Bear in mind that without a neutral, there is also very limited power available for the meter to use itself.


Zeon
3918 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3373592 15-May-2025 14:32
You will need a neutral if its going to have any computing capability. Most with a screen take 2x DIN positions and TBH its better and more readable at that size. If you want some metering that doesn't need to display on the unit itself and some home automation why not something like this? You don't need to pass the neutral through it - just the load but need at least a small neutral at the top for it to get its power off.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006381237359.html

 




SomeoneSomewhere
1807 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3373594 15-May-2025 14:34
Any sparky who is willing to install that should be prosecuted.

 

Any homeowner who installs that also should be prosecuted. 

 

 

 

OP appears to want something that can be installed into a legacy fuse-carrier base without a sparky. 

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373596 15-May-2025 14:57
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Any sparky who is willing to install that should be prosecuted.

 

Any homeowner who installs that also should be prosecuted. 

 

 

 

OP appears to want something that can be installed into a legacy fuse-carrier base without a sparky. 

 

 

 

 

I agree here, only trust trusted MCB brands, as these are designed to protect your wiring in the event of overload. You might not get insurance if you installed a non NZ/AU classified product.

 

 

 

I personally use Shelly devices to measure the current/voltage along side a standard MCB.

SomeoneSomewhere
1807 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3373602 15-May-2025 15:10
It's not just that. Those styles of current meter pass the whole load current through the meter, so you are relying on good terminals and terminations. Disconnect functions like relays are worse.

 

It's also got electronics across the line, so you have flashover and fire risks from that. 

 

And it's in a plastic enclosure so there's also flammability concerns.

 

Basically anything that touches mains is quite high risk .

 

 

 

The only thing it doesn't have to meet is primary-secondary isolation.

johno1234

2839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3373613 15-May-2025 15:34
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

OP appears to want something that can be installed into a legacy fuse-carrier base without a sparky. 

 

 

Yep. At some point we'll get the old main switchboard replaced at which time we'll have better options.

richms
28238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373633 15-May-2025 16:39
There are clamp on CT based ones all over the place for very cheap that are somewhat accurate.

 

If you want to risk an antique panel to put the clamp on is another matter tho, as there is a good chance its full of spiders, asbestos, and crumbling rubber insulation. They still need to have a L and N to them for the voltage and phase reference and they are not in a ready to use form, you need an enclosure and a cable and plug etc. There are more pricy solutuions that have the guts in a ready to plug in box, but they were getting up to 10x the price of the cheap 1 or 2 CT tuya based things.

 

Also, not all of them deal with bidirectional power, as I found out with the one on the garage that would show it consuming when the solar was actually generating. The more expensive refoss one I got handles it fine, and I was able to put it in a small din box beside the panel and run the CT wires in easily enough.




