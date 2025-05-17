Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1024kb

1170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319643 17-May-2025 14:06
https://www.hackland.nz/ 

I was blown away when I stumbled across this place. It's a members-only, 2 level workshop in Newton Gully, open 27/4 & filled with just about every tool that you haven't got. From CNC router to sewing machines, the range is amazing. Covering Electronics, Sewing, 3D Printing, Wood Working, Metal Work & CNC, if you can imagine it, now you can build it.

Hackland is populated by geeks who have the expertise to show you how to use these weapons of creativity, & supports a collaborative online community of helpful volunteers. Hackland hosts a Repair Cafe, where eager geeks will take your broken thing & fix it for free or almost free.

Not only is there unlimited access to the tools @ Hackland HQ, there's also the Hackland Tool Library from which you can borrow specific hardware items for 7 days at a time.

Like, is this where the next Geekzone IRL event happens? Because I can't think of anywhere more appropriate - the analogy in my mind is that famous Disney image of Scrooge McDuck swimming in money. So many toys for all the geeks.

See you there.

 

 

 

Mod edit MM: fixed link

Dynamic
3875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374034 17-May-2025 14:25
Is there room inside for a Geekzone IRL?




alavaliant
231 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3374035 17-May-2025 14:26
Nice,   wish I lived near enough to take advantage of it.

1024kb

1170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374036 17-May-2025 14:29
Dynamic:

Is there room inside for a Geekzone IRL?



It's a 2-level workshop space. Depends how many GZers turn up. But with a couple barbecues fired up in the carpark I'm sure we can all fit.



harlansmart
446 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375748 22-May-2025 17:21
Wow - thanks 1024kb

 

Choice, looks awesome, just taken a squizz at their site (fully recommend other do also).

 

Potentially a more productive environment vs. The Kingslander

 

Hopefully some serious geeks - yeah what a brill idea !

 

 

 

EDIT: hang on, looks super cool, has anyone checked it out in person ?





cddt
1586 posts

Uber Geek


  #3375889 23-May-2025 09:32
Thanks for the link. Looks awesome. 




