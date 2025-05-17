https://www.hackland.nz/



I was blown away when I stumbled across this place. It's a members-only, 2 level workshop in Newton Gully, open 27/4 & filled with just about every tool that you haven't got. From CNC router to sewing machines, the range is amazing. Covering Electronics, Sewing, 3D Printing, Wood Working, Metal Work & CNC, if you can imagine it, now you can build it.



Hackland is populated by geeks who have the expertise to show you how to use these weapons of creativity, & supports a collaborative online community of helpful volunteers. Hackland hosts a Repair Cafe, where eager geeks will take your broken thing & fix it for free or almost free.



Not only is there unlimited access to the tools @ Hackland HQ, there's also the Hackland Tool Library from which you can borrow specific hardware items for 7 days at a time.



Like, is this where the next Geekzone IRL event happens? Because I can't think of anywhere more appropriate - the analogy in my mind is that famous Disney image of Scrooge McDuck swimming in money. So many toys for all the geeks.



See you there.

