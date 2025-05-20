As per the title. I am using both for the first time soon.
Is it normal for a client to want to check or am I being paranoid?
Cheers.
MBIE provide an Electrical Workers search, and you can search for Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers on PGDB
Very good. Thank You!
Sure beats asking them in person (awkward).
How could that be awkward?
don't forget on the Electrical workers page to scroll down, there is information on Disciplinary History
Electricians must be able to show their card on demand.
Mine is in my wallet which is always with me.
um...no, the EWRB has moved to digital licenses......they no longer issue a physical license card