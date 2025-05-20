Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How To Check If Electrician & Plumber are Licensed/registered?
#319668 20-May-2025 09:50
As per the title. I am using both for the first time soon. 

 

 

 

Is it normal for a client to want to check or am I being paranoid?

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers.

 

 

 

 

  #3374912 20-May-2025 09:58
MBIE provide an Electrical Workers search, and you can search for Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers on PGDB




  #3374914 20-May-2025 10:22
Very good. Thank You!

 

 

 

Sure beats asking them in person (awkward).

  #3374917 20-May-2025 10:57
steve181:

 

Very good. Thank You!

 

 

 

Sure beats asking them in person (awkward).

 

 

How could that be awkward?



  #3374933 20-May-2025 12:35
don't forget on the Electrical workers page to scroll down, there is information on Disciplinary History

  #3375070 20-May-2025 18:41
steve181:

 

Very good. Thank You!

 

 

 

Sure beats asking them in person (awkward).

 

 

 

 

Electricians must be able to show their card on demand.

 

Mine is in my wallet which is always with me.

  #3375071 20-May-2025 18:45
sir1963:

 

steve181:

 

Very good. Thank You!

 

 

 

Sure beats asking them in person (awkward).

 

 

 

 

Electricians must be able to show their card on demand.

 

Mine is in my wallet which is always with me.

 

 

um...no, the EWRB has moved to digital licenses......they no longer issue a physical license card

