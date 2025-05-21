Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY SmartVent Positive2 - (Summer/Winter issues)
kiwingenuity

#319676 21-May-2025 09:48
We have a SmartVent Postive2 installed in a property that we are renting, it is an old property and helps with condensation/mold issues.

 

The system does not have summer/winter related upgrades.

 

As such, during the summer it is pulling hot air from the roof space (resulting in overheated bedrooms), and in the winter pulling cold air from the roof space (resulting in very cold rooms).

 

I can't find a way to program a schedule (seems to be an option with some of the upgrades), does anyone have any ideas of work-arounds to have the system turned on only when we are not in our bedrooms? It appears a smartplug would not work due to the system being hardwired into the house power supply.

tweake
  #3375417 21-May-2025 20:23
a lot of the ventilation systems you can add a summer kit to. it may require replacing the filter setup and it may have to be manual if the controller doesn't have that feature. however you can make a home made automatic summer kit which is separate from the controller. (its just a power supply and thermostat to run the duct damper).

 

the cold, that depends on how the controller is set. typically they slow down when it gets cold, that temp is often adjustable and how much it slows down. however they need to flow a tiny amount of air and its worse if they flow none. that should be a slight amount. the room it self will leak more air that what comes out of the ventilation.

 

with old houses its the house making it cold not the ventilation.

