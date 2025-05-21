We have a SmartVent Postive2 installed in a property that we are renting, it is an old property and helps with condensation/mold issues.

The system does not have summer/winter related upgrades.

As such, during the summer it is pulling hot air from the roof space (resulting in overheated bedrooms), and in the winter pulling cold air from the roof space (resulting in very cold rooms).

I can't find a way to program a schedule (seems to be an option with some of the upgrades), does anyone have any ideas of work-arounds to have the system turned on only when we are not in our bedrooms? It appears a smartplug would not work due to the system being hardwired into the house power supply.