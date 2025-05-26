Hi guys,
I’ve moved into a new property with a non-smart meter.
My meter company said that it’ll cost $195 for the upgrade.
Is this right? I thought an upgrade to the smart meter is encouraged?
Do you need one for any particular reason?
Hang on until you provider gets tired of paying for a meter reader and pays to change it....
Want free power hours for EV.
I think mine was free but that was a decade ago. Recently we paid $150 for an import / export meter for solar support.
You don't own the power meter it is property of the power / lines company why would you pay?
Brand new property? Sounds like the builders just told them to install any type of meter when putting in the power. Power companies were preferring smart meters for obvious reasons, but non-smart meters were always an option for those that refused outright.
If the meter is in compliance/certification and working properly then they generally won't replace it without a fee, at least until they decide they really want to get rid of meter readers.
The power company paid for a smart meter because they didnt use meter readers, switched companies and they only used metre readers to read the meter so didnt need the smart meter , at least i got a smart meter out of it.
How old is the meter? You should have a sticker with the certification date on it. They may need to replace it soon anyway if it is an old non-smart one.
I have both smart meter for power and last year Watercare (Auckland) installed a smart meter for water….never paid a cent. as someone said earlier its the providers not mine.
The funny thing is the water meter man still checks manually but it pretty cool being able to see your daily water use on the app…if you so desire
turtleattacks: Want free power hours for EV.
Do work this out because I've got 2 EV's and the free power hours works out more expensive than the Genesis EV plan or other on/off-peak plans. But if you shifted to the Genesis EV plan they'll sort installing the smart meter for you + you get the advantage of the EV Everywhere addon giving you Chargenet charging at the same price as your home plan.
If you go here, type in your address, and choose, "Show all connection information", it will give you a ton of data, including the certification expiry date.
https://www.ea.govt.nz/your-power/your-meter/address/
It doesn't seem right that they would charge you to upgrade, but that fee is probably in line with what they would charge to just reconfigure your meter (if for example you wanted to switch to day/night rates). Switching to a different power company is probably the easiest way to get a free upgrade.