turtleattacks: Hi guys, I’ve moved into a new property with a non-smart meter.



My meter company said that it’ll cost $195 for the upgrade.



Is this right? I thought an upgrade to the smart meter is encouraged?

Brand new property? Sounds like the builders just told them to install any type of meter when putting in the power. Power companies were preferring smart meters for obvious reasons, but non-smart meters were always an option for those that refused outright.

If the meter is in compliance/certification and working properly then they generally won't replace it without a fee, at least until they decide they really want to get rid of meter readers.