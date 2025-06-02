Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reolink NVR - mount vertically?
Hi all 

 

 

 

Just seeing what people's recommendations are for mounting the NRV vertically or keeping it horizontal.

 

Reolink say to keep it horizontal but there are heaps of clips etc to mount it vertically. 

 

Thanks 

I've run a RLN8-410 NVR standing on its side for the past 12 months without issue.
Just made sure I had some space around it for airflow, and that it couldn't be knocked over (and damage the HDD)

 
 
 
 

Does it have vents that would be open on the top when vertical? That is the usual concern with doing it, things going into the vent and covers inside it not protecting the important stuff from the dust/debris coming in that way.




Thanks for the quick replies. 

 

 

 

It will be mounted in a well ventilated wall comms cupboard with the buttons facing upwards and ethernet ports etc pointing down. 

