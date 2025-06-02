Just wanted to check if in our situation we are maximising self consumption of our solar output.

We have an 8kW Fronius inverter fed by 9.5kW of panels feeding into one of our two phases, our usage split between the phases before solar was at about a 1:2 ratio, we switched the building with the solar installation over to the phase with more usage but still have a sleepout, shed and one dwelling on the lesser used phase.

Last month we bought 1918.518kWh, produced 726.9264kWh and exported 317.351kWh. In the same month last year we used 2434.77kWh, so that seems to track in that we used within 100kWh of that.

I think our potential peak load would be too great to switch the other dwelling over to the same phase but now that we're going to be losing the great export rates with Flick I just wanted to know if with two fuses per phase if our output is shared between them? See attached picture.