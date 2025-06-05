I'd kind of hijacked a different thread, so thought I'd start one specifically around this for anyone who is interested.

Just purchased a Bambu P1S Combo with AMS. By all accounts a very good printer, and I've only had one print fail so far (and that was only because I tweaked the project settings incorrectly).

As a general rule I don't like running all my data through cloud services if I don't have to, so I'm trying to maximise the functionality I can get from this printer without being tied to Bambu's cloud services. I don't have anything to hide, but on principal I shouldn't have to share my data in order to use a device that I own.

Goals:

Full printing capability from PC over LAN without any required Internet connectivity for printer. Have printer on different VLAN to PC. Monitor prints from iPhone. View timelapse recordings from PC. View timelapse recordings from iPhone.

Results so far:

Success. Putting printer in LAN Only mode achieves this. Fail. Can't connect to printer in different VLAN from Bambu Studio (but can from OrcaSlicer). This seems like a bug in Bambu Studio since OrcaSlicer can do it. Success. Home Assistant integration allows for this. I had some issues with the initial setup because of a recent change in Bambu firmware, but working now. Semi success. Neither Bambu Studio nor OrcaSlicer can read from the printers SD card while it's in LAN Only mode (this feels like an unnecessary and arbitrary restriction), but I can FTP to the printer from my PC and download the recordings. Fail. Only if I've already download them via PC and saved them somewhere my phone can access them. I might be able to automate this, but haven't looked into it.

I have an always on VPN on my phone to my home network, so the HomeAssistant stuff on the phone works whether I'm physically at home or not.

Biggest bugbear is number 2, and I failed miserably trying to get around it with a discovery broadcast relay. But I just can't get my router to play ball. So currently have the printer on my main internal VLAN, and blocking it's outbound Internet connectivity.