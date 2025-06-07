Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Putting back a Bosch oven door
Gill

#319844 7-Jun-2025 00:44
Hello

 

 

 

I have a Bosch Oven HBA374EB0/30.  I have taken the door completely apart to give It a good clean but cannot put It back together.  Please can someone help perhaps with a step by step guide or some photos.

 

Thanks

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3381491 7-Jun-2025 01:35
We have a Bosch - will check model number in the morning. Have had the door off the oven many times.

 

When you say “completely apart”, do you mean the door itself is in pieces - or that you’ve just completely separated the door as a whole from the oven?




Gill

  #3381492 7-Jun-2025 02:09
Thank you!  That will be a big help.  The oven door got really dirty Inside and had to use a Torx Screwdriver to remove the Torx Screws and separate each part of the door to clean It all.  The whole oven door Is now completely separated and clean Including the glass parts but I cannot put It back together!  

